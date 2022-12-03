Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Roger K. Deromedi Sells 5,775 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,649,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,074,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 168,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
