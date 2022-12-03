Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.21. 597,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 566,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
