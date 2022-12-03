Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.21. 597,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 566,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,348,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,119,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 577.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.