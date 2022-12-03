Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.