Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

