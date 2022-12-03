Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,383,700,975 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

