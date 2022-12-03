Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.58 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173708 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,489,317.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

