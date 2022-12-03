VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Get VEON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.