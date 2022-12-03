Verasity Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $2.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

