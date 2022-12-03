Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.