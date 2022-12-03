VIBE (VIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.09

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. VIBE has a market capitalization of $352,341.17 and $34.09 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.31 or 0.06280640 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00503941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.15 or 0.30652087 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

