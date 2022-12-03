VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 36,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 5,094,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,911. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

