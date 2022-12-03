Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 165,953 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.1 %

VIR stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.07. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 374,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

