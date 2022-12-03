VirtualMeta Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.41 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

