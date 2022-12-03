Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

