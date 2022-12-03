Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $11.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

