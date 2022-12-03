Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vontier Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,203,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $13,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,413. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.