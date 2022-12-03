Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $126.15 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $126.15 million and approximately $471,873.96 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

