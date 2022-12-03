VP (LON:VP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 720 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £289.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 807.21. VP has a one year low of GBX 640 ($7.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($12.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. VP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,806.45%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

