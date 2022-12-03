VRES Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $430.97 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007554 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $831.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

