Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Stephen P. Theobald Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WD opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

