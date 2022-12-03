Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $669,176.73

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.57 million and $669,176.73 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,354,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,379,337 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

