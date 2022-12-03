Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $669,176.73

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.57 million and $669,176.73 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,354,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,379,337 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
