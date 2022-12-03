Wanchain Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00080049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024922 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

