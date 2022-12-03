Wanchain Trading Up 43.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00079309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

