Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $277.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.55 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

