WAX Market Cap Tops $136.83 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.83 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,601,903 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,286,478,108.3858223 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05986191 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,913,517.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

