WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $136.04 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.04 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,769,630 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,286,478,108.3858223 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05986191 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,913,517.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

