WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $58.69 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $186,132.11 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.69 or 0.00346591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

