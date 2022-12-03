Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,912. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

