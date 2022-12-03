Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,468 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

RNP opened at $24.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

