Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

