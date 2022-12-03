Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning



Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

