Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 748,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.1% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 541,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CSCO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.