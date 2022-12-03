Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $712.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $645.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.96.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.