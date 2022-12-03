Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 16,145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 339,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

