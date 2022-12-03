Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Oracle by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,244,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,922,000 after purchasing an additional 289,275 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Oracle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

