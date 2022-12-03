Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

IP opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

