Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $365.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $333.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RE opened at $333.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.67. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

