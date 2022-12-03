Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.35 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.