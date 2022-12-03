Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
