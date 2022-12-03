Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

