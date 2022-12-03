Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,333 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 101,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth $336,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

SBI stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

