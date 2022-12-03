Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.30. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 240,123 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$348.67 million and a PE ratio of -79.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

