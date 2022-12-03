Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 128,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,021,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £7.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westminster Group

In related news, insider Mark Hughes acquired 855,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($20,456.99).

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.