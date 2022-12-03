Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at 6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of 6.38 and a 1 year high of 8.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.63.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

