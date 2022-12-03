WhiteCoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $695,724.72 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00453374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.