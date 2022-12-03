WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 274,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,992. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130,883 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

