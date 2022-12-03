WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 311,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 163,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 127.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 495.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period.

