WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
WisdomTree Investments Stock Down 1.3 %
WETF stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.92.
WisdomTree Investments Company Profile
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
