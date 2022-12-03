WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

WETF stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $254,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

