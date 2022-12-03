Wojak Finance (WOJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,645.94

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $207.41 million and approximately $51,645.94 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.07 or 0.06343802 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00506925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30566439 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.