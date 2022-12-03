Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

WWD stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Woodward by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Woodward by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after buying an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

