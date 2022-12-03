Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $119,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 438.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

